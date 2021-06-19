Florene P. Johnson, age 88, of Caneyville, passed from this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Grayson Manor Nursing & Rehab Center in Leitchfield. She was born Feb. 13, 1933 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Estil and Lue Embry Payton.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Thorton Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest at the Dan Woosley Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
