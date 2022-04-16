Florene Shain Goff, 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1930 in Pine Knob, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Herman Shain and Ollie Cooper Shain.
She was a graduate of Caneyville High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Prior to her marriage to Kenneth H. Goff on Aug. 11, 1956, she was a school teacher, where she taught in Grayson County at Walnut Grove, Pine Knob, Ready, and Caneyville. She also worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
After her first child was born, she quit her job as a social worker, devoting her full time as a help-mate, homemaker, and mother…always in a calm, pleasant, and meaningful manner…by directing and caring for her family’s health, welfare and education.
She enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, and spending time with family.
She was member of the Leitchfield First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Goff; sons, Kenneth H. Goff II (Lisa), Thomas H. Goff (Donna), and John H. Goff (Stefanie); daughters, Laura Jane Goff and Tracey Lynn Goff; grandchildren; Caleb, Alex, Erin, Chad, Shain, Ellen, Corbyn, Carter, Kenneth III, Elizabeth, Rachel, Cooper, and Keaton; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Charlie, Lilly, Layne, Bennett, Chloe, and Oliver.
She is also survived by her sister, Doris Shain Green, and Doris’s children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Leitchfield First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Bro. George Smith and Bro. Doug King will be officiating. Burial will be in the Kelly Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, at which time we will be leaving for the church. There will be visitation at the church from 12 p.m. until time of service.
