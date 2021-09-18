Floyd Damon Embry, age 81, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 4, 1939 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Roosevelt and Edna Woosley Embry.
He is survived by six sons, Terry (Sandy) Embry, of Morgantown, Kentucky, Jerry (Tammie) Embry, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, Robbie (Lesley) Embry, of Caneyville, Kentucky, Cecil (Debbie) Williams, of Millwood, Kentucky, Roger (Lorie) Williams, of Leitchfield, and Steve (Johnnie) Williams, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, and four daughters, Sherry (James) Duvall, of Caneyville, Kentucky, Robin (Terry) Hayes, of Caneyville, Kentucky, Rama Jo (Richard) Barnett, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Diane (Wayne) Pawley, of Florida.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylvia Tomes Embry; his second wife, Lila Embry; and one son, Mike Williams.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at the Pleasant Union (Wilson) United Baptist Church. Bro. Blake Newton will be officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Union (Wilson) Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be at the church from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
