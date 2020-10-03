Floyd H. Miller, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1950 in Jefferson County, Kentucky the son of the late Jessie Miller and Berdena Yates Miller.
He is survived by a step-mother, Distie Priddy Miller, of Cecilia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, September 26, 2020) at Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Garry Watkins officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.