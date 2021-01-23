Floyd Raymond Decker, age 93, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away and went to his heavenly home to be united with his loved ones on Jan. 13, 2021 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1927, the oldest son to Shelt and Amie Decker who resided and owned a farm and general store along the banks of Bear Creek in Grayson County, Kentucky. In 1945, he married the love of his life, Lodean Decker, and over their 49 years of marriage they raised cattle and tobacco, grew a business, and nurtured a family they both loved and shared pride in, with Lodean passing away Oct. 18, 1994.
He was a farmer and owned a trucking business all his life until his retirement. He was a loving father, a grandfather full of wisdom, a devout Christian man and a member of Long Branch Holiness Church. He enjoyed watching the calves grow, farming and raising crops, fishing, going to church and spending time reminiscing with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Maggie Decker. He leaves behind five generations to carry on his legacy, including eight children, Shelby (Ruth) Decker, of Leitchfield, Arville (Angela) Decker, of Louisville, Damon (Sue) Decker, of Anneta, Raymond (Sheila) Decker, of Anneta, Ray (Patty) Decker, of Leitchfield, Marvetta Parks, of Beaver Dam, and Rita Duvall, of Anneta. He also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris (Condi) Witten, of Clarkson, and Brenda Wood, of Bee Springs. He is also survived by six step-children.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lodean Decker; their infant daughter, Nancy Darlene Decker; a son-in-law Benjamin (Marvetta) Parks; two great-grandchildren, Timmy Jr. Hawkins (Timmy and Missy) and Laney Faith Higdon (Adam and Shena); three brothers, Elwood (Jean) Decker, Clinton (Debbie) Decker, and Harlan D. Decker; and two sisters, Virginia (Chester) Davis and Alene (Junior) Loflin.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Vester Decker and Bro. Blake Newton officiating. Burial was in the Anneta United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
