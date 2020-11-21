Frances Ann Smith “Granny,” age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Sycamore Heights in Louisville.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1942 in Glasgow, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Robert and Anna Elizabeth Abner Bacon.
She was married to her husband, Carl Smith for 58 years before his death on Sept. 18, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Rene Beach (Tony), of Bassett, Virginia, and Susan Elaine McCloud (Sam), of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Howard Smith.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Doug King will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. on Sunday until time of services.
