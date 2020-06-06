Francis “Fran” Howard Lazausky, age 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1939 in Utica, New York, the son of the
late Jack and Alice McGuire Lazausky.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Johnson Lazausky, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private Graveside Service will be held with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.