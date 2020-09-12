Freddie Wilburn Carnes, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on July 27, 1935 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Leo Hillary and Lucy Watson Carnes.
He retired on Nov. 14, 1988 from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years for the Leitchfield Post Office. Freddie enjoyed traveling and had visited 49 states. He loved music, especially anything with a fiddle, and attending music festivals. He graduated from Leitchfield High School in 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956 as a mechanic in California and Germany. He married his wife, Ida Haven Carnes, on Feb. 25, 1961. Freddie had attended the Leitchfield Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Carnes, of Leitchfield; children, Ron Carnes (Janel), Ed Carnes (Jennifer) and Patti Clark (Jim), all of Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Jared and Jason Carnes, Brianna Sullivan, Colleen and Chelsea Carnes, and Brandon and Cameron Clark; and five great-grandchildren, Gannon, Maisie and Brahm Sullivan and Emmy and Elsie Rogers. Several cousins and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Lee Schroerlucke officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and from 12 p.m. Friday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.