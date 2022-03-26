Garrill “Hero” Lewis, age 59, of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 23, 1962 in Indiana, the son of Wavie J. Pierce & Phyllis Jean Pierce.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Lewis; his son, Brian Garrill Lewis (Jesinda); his father and step-mother, Wavie J. & Phyllis Ann Pierce; and his mother-in-law, Mary Bratcher.
He was preceded in death his mother, Phyllis Jean Pierce.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. He was laid to rest in the Zion Harmony Church Cemetery in Morgantown.
