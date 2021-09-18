Gary Alan Phillips Sr., age 70, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Louisville, to the late William Paul Phillips, Sr. and Aline M. Clark Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Lynn Morgan Phillips.
He is survived by a son, Gary Alan (Meranda) Phillips,
Jr., of Caneyville,
and a daughter, Candice K. Phillips,
of Big Clifty.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial followed in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
