Gary Lane Mercer Sr., 62, passed away April 26, 2022 at his residence in Leitchfield, Kentucky following a long illness.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1959, in Leitchfield to the late Elmer and Dorothy Mercer.
Gary loved to hunt and especially fish when he was able. Besides his hobbies of hunting and fishing, he enjoyed building things out of wood. He was a member of the Unity Pentecostal Church. But above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, Gary was preceded by his brothers, Barry and Steve Mercer.
Left behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life that he lived are his wife, Vicky Hockenbury Mercer; sons, Jonathan (Lauren), of Massachusetts, and Gary Lane, Jr., and wife (Jody), of Clarkson, Kentucky; daughters, Sabrina (Joey), of Hurricane, West Virginia, Brandy (Brandon), of Anneta, Kentucky, and Tamera, of Kuna, Idaho; brother, Dwayne Keith (Melissa), of Leitchfield; and grandchildren, Dylan, Gary III, Dakota, JD, Aaliyah and Rylen.
At this time no services are scheduled.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Gary with the family on our website: www.cloverportfuneralhome.com.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to assist the Mercer family at this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.