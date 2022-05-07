Gary “Lee” Galloway, age 61, of Madrid passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Short Creek. He was born Jan. 10, 1961 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky to Nadine Whitworth Galloway & Melvin Galloway.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; three children Aaron, Jacob, and Abigail; and his mother Nadine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
