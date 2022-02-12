Gary Lee Logsdon, age 67, of Clarkson, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at his residence.
He was born July 5, 1954 in Clarkson to Mildred Perry Logsdon and the late Herman Lee Logsdon.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vanessa Higdon Logsdon; a daughter, Christie (Jeremy) Willis; a son, Anthony (Tiffany) Logsdon; and his mother, Mildred Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Broadford Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
