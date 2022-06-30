Gary Lee Riggs, 56, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Caneyville.
He is survived by his daughters, Tamatha Crump and Janet Lindsey (Doug Embry); five grandchildren, Dalton, Star, Danny, James and Brandon; two brothers, Terry and Dale Riggs; a special niece, Julie Hardin (Michael) and a special nephew, Howard Riggs. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda White Riggs; three brothers, Oliver, Tom and Jean Riggs.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
Dermitt Funeral Home handled arrangements.
