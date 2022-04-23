Gary Lynn Harrell, age 78, of Greenville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on March 21, 1944 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Orlin Boyd and Florence Harp Harrell.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Barnes (Kelly), of Georgetown, Indiana, and Gary Wayne Harrell, of Greenville, Indiana.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Barger Harrell.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Rev. Paul Shelton officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
