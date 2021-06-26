Geneva Birdsong Williams, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on May 9, 1938 in Madison County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Cleve and Eula Kuikendull Birdsong.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Beardmore (Joe), of Clarkson, and Karen Denise Haynes (Bradley), of Leitchfield; and three sons, Mark Williams (Gail), of Clarkson, Roy Williams (Sharon), of Leitchfield, and Quentin Williams (Brenda), of Bee Spring.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Williams.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tony Thomas officiating. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
