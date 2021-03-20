Geneva Booth, age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1931 in Russell County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lula Hadley Coffey.
She is survived by her one son, Jim Booth (Christy), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; and three daughters, Nancy Reich (Pete), of Big Clifty, Kentucky, Sue Mattingly (Rex), of Millerstown, Kentucky, and Kathy Clemons (William), of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Booth.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Taylor Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
