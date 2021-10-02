Geneva I. Miller, age 92, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1929 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Clarence (Jack) Caswell and Anna Jane Priddy Caswell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denny R. Miller, and her parents, Clarence “Jack” and Anna Jane Priddy Caswell.
She is survived by her two daughters Shirley Miller, of Hartford, Kentucky, and Ruby Mercer, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and one son Larry Miller (Angie), of Upton, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Sean Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
