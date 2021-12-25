Genrose Stevenson, age 82, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
She was born on May 30, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to the late Henry and Letha Stevenson Shartzer.
She was a home maker, who loved to plant flowers in her yard. She liked to take lots of pictures of her family. She always sent greeting cards to friends and family. She attended God’s Way Church in Leitchfield.
She is survived by her children, daughter Melissa (James) Newton, of Leitchfield, and two sons, Craig (Sue Beth) Stevenson, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, and Eric (Kellee) Stevenson, of Colombia, Missouri; two sisters, Carolyn Elmore and Brenda Sue Elmore; five grandchildren, Meredith, Naisa, Taalor, Amy and Tabatha; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private funeral services will be held at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Gage and Bro. Gary Godley will be officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
