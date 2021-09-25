Georgia Ann Embry, 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on July 20, 1946 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George and Lessie Napper Heavrin.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Embry, and one son, Chad Embry.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Jarod Jacobs officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
