Gerald Dean Mudd, age 75, of Caneyville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Nov. 11, 1945 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of Estil & Edna Higdon Mudd.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ann Frank Mudd.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 at the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church in Caneyville. He was laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery following the service. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel and from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.