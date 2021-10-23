Gerald Wayne Johnson, age 81, of Denton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1940 in Rosedale, Mississippi, the son of Otho James & Lauraeva Alvey Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Stanley Wayne Johnson (Donna), Eva Dowdy (Roy), Carl Michael Webb (Annette), Ronald Wayne Webb, & Paula Lynn Webb.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Johnson, and one son, Alva Lee Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the Yeaman Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.