Gerlene “Jean” Feinberg, age 89, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Louisville.
Jean was born on April 14, 1931 to the late Cletus and Vauda Embry Feinberg in Morgantown, Kentucky. She retired from St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville.
Jean is survived her sons, Richard (Bonnie), Alfred (Jackie), and David (Terri); a sister, Edith; 13 grandchildren; and a bunch of great-grandchildren.
Jean is leaving her pain and suffering to be with her father, Cletus; mother, Vauda; a sister, Edyth; and a brother, Danny, all of whom preceded her in death.
Jean was a friend to all and always had something good to say about everyone.
There will be no service at this time due to the COVID-19.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of KY (6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY, 40205).
