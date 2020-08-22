Gilbert Clemons, age 93, of Leitchfield, passed away Aug. 15, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 23, 1927, to the late James and Eliza Alvey Clemons in Grayson County. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hazelwood Clemons, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2020.
Gilbert is survived by a sister, Rosalyn Pierce; a sister-in-law, Peggy Vanmeter; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Cemetery.
Condolences may also be expressed online at rogersollerfh.com.
