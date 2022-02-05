Gladys Elaine Bryant Lawrence, 86, of Morgantown, passed to her heavenly home on Jan. 30, 2022 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Collins and Ruby Woosley Bryant; a sister, Frances Embry; and husband of 54 years, Dallas Lawrence.
A fiercely devoted wife and mother, she took enormous pride in her family of six children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She played many roles as the matriarch of her large immediate and extended family. As a young mother, she was always available to her husband and children and met their every need with a cheerful and willing heart. As her family grew and grandchildren came along, she loved visiting and babysitting “my grandbabies.” They all enjoyed spending days and nights at Mammaw’s. An expert seamstress, she handmade nearly all her children’s clothing for school and later sewed costumes for her grandchildren’s various school productions. After their children were grown, she and Dallas founded G & H Concrete Construction where she oversaw bookkeeping and clerical duties. Upon retirement, they enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with their growing family. Gladys loved her church, Belmont General Baptist. As a longstanding member at Belmont, she enjoyed participating in Ladies’ Aid and always looked forward to the annual Gatlinburg getaway with her sisters in Christ. She was always willing to provide recipes for the church’s cookbook and cook for various meals at the church. Gladys told of how she participated in Singing Schools as a young girl, which fostered a love of gospel music that carried throughout her life. Singing and listening to gospel music was one of her favorite pastimes.
Survivors include daughter Beverly Gibbs (Kenny), of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; son Haskel Lawrence (Diane), of Morgantown, Kentucky; daughter Patricia Johnson (Calvin), of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; son O’Neill Lawrence (Reisha), of Caneyville, Kentucky; son Darren Lawrence (Stephanie), of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and son Hollis Lawrence (Jana), of Morgantown, Kentucky. Surviving grandchildren include Sheena Brown (Michael), of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Savannah Hickman (Eric), of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; Shera (Steven) Lindsey, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Ethan Lawrence, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Logan Lawrence, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Elizabeth Montgomery (Paul), of Nashville, Tennessee; Audrey Lawrence, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Colin Lawrence, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Henry Lawrence, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Madeline Lawrence, of Morgantown, Kentucky; Ashlyn and Saraya Toby, of Caneyville, Kentucky. Surviving great-grandchildren are Breyden, Wyatt, and Amelya Brown, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Harper, Waylon, Caroline, and Rhett Hickman, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; and Nora, Leona, Zander, and River Lindsey, of Morgantown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at Belmont General Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Embry and Bro. TJ Howard officiating. Visitation was from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb 4 and Saturday from 9 a.m. until funeral service at Belmont Church with burial in Morgan Smith Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home.
