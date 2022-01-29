Glen Goff, age 93, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1928 in Spring Lick, Kentucky, the son of the late Tommy A. and Beulah Carter Goff.
He is survived by his children, Glenda Goff, and son, Carl Goff (Brenda).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, JoNell Acton Goff, whom he married on May 10, 1952.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Doug King officiating. Burial was in the Kelly Cemetery with military honors presented by the American Legion #81.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 until time of service.
