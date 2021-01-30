Gloria Eubank, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and husband on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Gloria was born to Mary Laverne and Joseph Winbun on July 17, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was the oldest of 11 siblings. Gloria had a work ethic unlike anything we see today and was a dedicated employee. When she became ill she was angry because it was her last week of work, she was set to retire on Jan 1. She loved and took pride in her family especially all of her grandchildren and she loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Edward, Charles, Naomi, Susie, and Rose. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Henry Eubank; her children, Charles, Gregory, and Jennifer (Brad); her step-son Ralph (Barbara); grandchildren, James, Bryan (Paige), Alex, Ann-Marie, Alexis, and William; great-grandchildren, Cierra, Aiden, Raelynn, Abbi, Sammy Jo, Lily, and Bentley; and siblings, Barbara, Jody, Midge, Becky, and Briana. A celebration of life will be planned on a future day if Covid allows. Expressions of Sympathy can be made to St. Jude in her name.
