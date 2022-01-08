Gloria Jean Whobrey, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022 at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1942 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, to the late George and Ruby Thompson Prewitt.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Louis Whobrey, whom she married on Feb. 8, 1958; sons, Rick (Kim), Greg (Robin) and George Earl Whobrey; and daughter, Tami (Gary) Skaggs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Mark Claypool will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
