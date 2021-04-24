Goldia Lemons, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1934 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Harlan and Sarah Decker Stinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ann Steen (Gary), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private Services will be held under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery.
