Gordon Ray “Buddy” Mudd, 74, of Fort White, Florida, passed away late Sunday night, Dec. 13, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center in Lake City, Florida. He was born at home in Rockport, Spencer County, Indiana, to the late Anderson Mudd and Iva Mae Hack Mudd.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Karen S. Mudd, of Fort White, and his daughter, Christi Dube (Reginald, Jr.), of Fort White.
Funeral services for Mr. Mudd will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rabbit Flat Cemetery in Caneyville, Kentucky under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.