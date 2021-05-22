Grace A. Yaden, age 64, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on July 12, 1956 in Bloomington, Indiana, daughter of the late Max L. and Delores Weddle Sparks.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Yaden, of Falls of Rough, and sons, Chris Yaden (Jenny) and Jason Yaden.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Yaden.
The family is honoring Grace’s request for cremation with no service and no visitation.
