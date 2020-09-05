Harley F. Smith, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13 at The Bee Hive in Leitchfield, Kentucky at the age of 95. He was born Nov. 22, 1924. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He and wife, Jeanie, ran the North Fork & Spoon restaurant for 13 year at Rough River Lake.
Harley was a former resident at Rainbow Gardens, McDaniels, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Thomas Patterson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandsons, Jason Thomas (Melissa), of California, and Jarrod Thomas, of Ohio; granddaughter, Jeannia Annis (Brad), of Illinois; and three great-granddaughters, Chloe and Lillian Thomas and Alexis Annis.
No service will be held at this time.
