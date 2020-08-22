Harold Elmore, was born Nov. 15, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky and died Aug. 15, 2020 in Leitchfield, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his mother, Iona Elmore Denmark.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 21 years; one step-son, Frank Jones, and his wife, Francis.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation, and a graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends at Antioch Church Cemetery under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home with Rev. J. R. Smiley and Rev. Arnold Moon officiating.
