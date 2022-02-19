Mr. Harold Leroy Mudd, Sr., age 70, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Mr. Mudd was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky on Feb. 4, 1952, to the late Ira Sherman Mudd and Ruby Elizabeth Tomes. He attended the Impact Church of God in Shepherdsville. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, working on ATVs and small engines, playing bass guitar for the Gospel Tones and vacationing in Gatlinburg with his wife. He was retired from the Metro Parks Department and from Flynn Brothers Construction where he was a dump truck driver.
Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Mudd.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Belinda Rachelle Barbee Mudd; two sons, Harold Leroy Mudd, Jr., and Kevin Lee Mudd (Jami); two daughters, Christina Elaine Devine (Ben) and Tyania Dannielle Epperson (Brook); 11 grandchildren; three brothers, Phillip Mudd, Leonard Mudd and Michael Mudd; two sisters, Donella Blain and Marsha Martin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends paid their respects on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.