Harold Miller Sr., age 72, of Clarkson, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Baptist Health East Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 18, 1948 in Millerstown, Kentucky, the son of Artle and Eunice Gibson Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Lawson Miller, and two children, Sandra Miller Grey (Michael) and Harold Miller, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the McGrew General Baptist Church in Anneta. Burial will be in the Gibson Cemetery in Clarkson. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the McGrew General Baptist Church.
All those who wish to honor and remember Harold in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
