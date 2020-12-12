Harold Thomas “H.T.” Anderson, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 4:18 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Mr. Anderson “Andy” was known by his friends as a Gospel Singer of 46 years and was with the Liberty Boys quartet for 43 years, a member of both Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah and of the Southern Gospel Singers United (SGSU), a Veteran of the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and a retiree after 40+ years at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant where he held various positions throughout his career.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nora “Ethel” (Warren) Anderson, of Paducah; one son, Mark T. Anderson, of Graves County; two daughters, Terry (Richard) Williams, of Boaz, Sherri Lynn Anderson, of Paducah; two brothers, Mahlon “Andy” (Kay) Anderson, of New York, Jimmy (Kathy) Anderson Sr., of Clarkson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Sylvia, Joey, and Zoey; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ervin Anderson and Edna Rhee (Cannon) Anderson.
Private family services will be held graveside with burial to follow at Mt. Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to SGSU, ATTN: Mike Glover, 2210 Quail Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
