Harry Lee Cannon, age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1952 in Ohio County, Kentucky, the son of the late Sam and Mary Lois Decker Cannon.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Cannon, of Leitchfield, and his children, Jerrod Cannon (Angela), Michael Cannon (Noelle), Matthew Cannon (Amy) and Leslie Decker (Derrek).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the First Apostolic Church Cemetery in Millwood.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
