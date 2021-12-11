Hartsell Frank Fletcher, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 21, 1935 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Bertha Sego Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Cureton Fletcher, of Leitchfield, and son, Greg Fletcher.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Fletcher.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time
of services.
