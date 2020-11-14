Hayden Hack, age 88, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was born on April 30, 1932 in Sadler, Kentucky, the son of the late Louis Franklin Hack and Mary Hack.
He is survived by his spouse, Julie Ann (Duvall) Hack.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the New Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.