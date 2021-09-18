Hazel Payton Geary, age 85, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her home.
She was born on May 23, 1936 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Shelby and Valor Payton.
She is survived by two sons, Elmer Dale Geary and Darrell Wayne Geary, and three daughters, Terri Lynn Coleman, Mary Ellen Bratcher and Melinda Diane Parks.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Geary, and a son, James Heath Geary.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Terry Tarrence officiating. Burial was in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
