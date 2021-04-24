Hazel R. Garrett, age 88, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 5, 1932 in Georgia to the late Milton and Etta Henson Hammond.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Garrett, and a son, James Garrett.
Hazel is survived by two daughters, Mary Poteet, of Leitchfield, and Deborah Ross, of Elizabethtown, and a son, Albert Joe Garrett, of Kansas.
In keeping with Hazel’s wishes, cremation was chosen and no services will be held.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
