Heather Marie McGrew-Plamp, age 41, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born Oct. 8, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Darrell & Trecea Gibson McGrew.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Earl Plamp, Jr; her children, Breanna Nicole Plamp, Natalie Dawn Plamp, & Michael Tyler Plamp; one step-daughter, Nina Faye Plamp-Gentry; and her step-mother, Donna McGrew.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one step-son, Joseph Plamp.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 until 8 p.m.
on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
