Helen Carrier Ashley, 89, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A Celebration of her Life was held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the United Community Church with visitation beginning at 2. Pastor Cory Maurer officiated. Burial will be private on Sunday in the Layman Memorial Cemetery in Millwood, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon, GA 31210. Masks and social distancing were required to be in attendance at the service.
Mrs. Ashley was born in Caneyville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Gillie Layman Carrier and Elbert Carrier and was preceded in death by her siblings, Kathryn Roten and Layman Carrier. She was retired from the Grayson County Memorial Hospital and was a member of the United Community Church. Mrs. Ashley was a graduate of Caneyville High School.
Mrs. Ashley is survived by her husband, Dula L. Ashley, of Macon; son, Dr. Dennis Ashley (Tina), of Macon; grandchildren, Joseph Ashley, Ashleigh McDonald (Collin), Bowen Powers, Caroline Jones and Avery Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
