Helen Fulkerson, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Springview Health and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on May 12, 1934 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Stinnet Tilford.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Downs (Phil), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Rev. Ethan West officiating. Burial was in the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
