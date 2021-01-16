Helen Marie Stevenson Smith, age 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was a retired seamstress from Phar Shar Manufacturing and Kelley Beekeeping Company, a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Smith; her parents, Floyd and Mary Clark Stevenson; a grandson, David Smith; and a sister, Joann Pawley.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela (Mark) Lyons, of Clarkson, and Stephanie (Jamie) Slayton, of Leitchfield; a son, Chip (Kim) Smith, of Leitchfield; nine grandchildren, Stephen and Alex Brooks, Tucker and Spencer Lyons, Josh Slayton, Jessica (Sean) Fentress, Jacob, John and James Smith; a great-granddaughter, Lexi Fentress; a sister, Martha (David) Logsdon; five brothers, Father Tony Stevenson, Edward (Nellie) Stevenson, Pete (Lisa) Stevenson, Bobby Stevenson and Jimmy (Alexis) Stevenson; and a sister-in-law, Sue (Jimmy) Kipper.
Visitation was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with cremation following.
