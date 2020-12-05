Helen S. Waggoner, 84, of Leitchfield passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Mac and Margaret Adams Streagle.
She was married to her husband, David Waggoner for 66 years, who passed away on Nov., 25, 2020. She is survived by three sons, Stephen Waggoner (Melanie) of Glasgow, KY, Timothy Waggoner (Kim) of Bowling Green, and Jonathan Waggoner of Leitchfield; one daughter, Dawn Voyer of Big Clifty, seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her six brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter, Tia Geary.
Private services were held at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.