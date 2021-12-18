Henrietta Collins, age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1932 in Ready, Kentucky, to the late Noah and Flossie White Raymer.
She was a housewife and homemaker, who enjoyed sewing, making fried apple pies, reading, working in her flower beds and bird watching. She was a former member of the Grayson County Homemakers, the Nannie Willis Missionary Society and the KYRLCA Auxiliary and was a member of the Leitchfield First General Baptist Church where she had served as Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Harrell (Darrell), of Leitchfield, and Yvette Etheridge (Vincent), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; two sons, Billy Collins (Tracey), of Leitchfield, and Jeff Collins (Vickie), of Lancaster, Kentucky; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Cruze (Dewey); and a sister-in-law, Margalene Raymer.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Collins, Jr.; one son, Gary Wayne Collins; two brothers, Edward and M. D. Raymer; and one sister, Shirley Haynes.
Graveside services were private with burial in the Rabbit Flat Cemetery under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
Family visitation was Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Kentucky Rural Letter Carrier Association Scholarship, John Hayes (4200 San Marcos Rd, Louisville, KY 40299) or St. Jude (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.