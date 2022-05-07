Herbert Embry, age 90, of, Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Ready, Kentucky, the son of the late Silas and Ollie Raymer Embry.
He is survived by his wife, Blanch Felty Embry; sons, Jeff and Greg Embry; and daughter, Saundra Yerian (Brian).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Rabbit Flat Union General Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Holman officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday at the church until time of services.
