Herbert Ronald Hartlage, age 85, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Paul Herbert and Effie Pearl Adamson Hartlage.
He is survived by his children, Kirk Hartlage (Tammy), Danny Hartlage (Tina), Kimberly Hartlage, Shawn Hartlage, Carrie Hartlage, and James Hartlage (Joyce).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lindy Dahl Hartlage.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial was in the Rest Haven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST, noon CST.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. on Tuesday until time of service.
