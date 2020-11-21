Herman Edward Lindsey, age 51, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 4, 1969 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of George Lindsey and the late Faye Johnson Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife, Dedra Joy Stone-Lindsey; one daughter, Amanda Lasley (Latron); two step-daughters, Candiance Joyce (Adam) and Brittany Bowier (Aaron); his father, George Lindsey; and step-mother, Susan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Lindsey; two sons, Dalton Edward Lindsey and Michael Lindsey; and his father-in-law, John E. Stone.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.